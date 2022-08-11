OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

