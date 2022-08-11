OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,160,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

CNC stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.