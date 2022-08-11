OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $562.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

