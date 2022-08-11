Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56. 2,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 160,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 16.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.