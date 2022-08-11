OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,488. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.