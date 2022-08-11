Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 114.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 0.1 %

OTEX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.