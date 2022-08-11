Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Orange Belgium S.A. (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Orange Belgium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33.

Orange Belgium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

