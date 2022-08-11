Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Organogenesis stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $621.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

