Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,434,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

