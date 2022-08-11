Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,434,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

