Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $557,857.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

