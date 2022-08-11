Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.