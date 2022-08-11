Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

OLA stock opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3618848 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

