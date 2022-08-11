Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 550 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $14,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,516.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORRF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

