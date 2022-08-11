Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

TSE OR traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$13.43. 99,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.75 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

