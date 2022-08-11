Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.28.

OR traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$13.44. 119,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,946. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -66.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

