Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.