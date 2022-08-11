Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.