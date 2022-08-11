Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3569 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $20.52.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
