Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 477,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

