Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance

OXAC stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,801,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

