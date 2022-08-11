Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance
OXAC stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.04.
Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.
