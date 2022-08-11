Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 315 ($3.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.16. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild bought 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($60,176.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,866 shares of company stock worth $5,010,164.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

