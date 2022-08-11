Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 155,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

