Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 10.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 504,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,973,236. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.