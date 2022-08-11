Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $519.95. 41,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.