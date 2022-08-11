Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $73.86 on Friday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.12.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,631 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

