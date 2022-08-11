Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

PANL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

