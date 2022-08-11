Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

