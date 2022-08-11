PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $39.26 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $403,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $825,000.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.