Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 22,453 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.3 %
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
