Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 22,453 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

