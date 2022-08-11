Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director James Pantelidis Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

TSE PKI opened at C$33.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 42.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

