Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director James Pantelidis Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE PKI opened at C$33.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 42.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.