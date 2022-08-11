Particl Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,715.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Particl has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001850 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $1,715.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,356,240 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

