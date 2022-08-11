Paybswap Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $61,544.21 and $38.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
