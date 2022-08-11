Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.48 million. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

