Peercoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,493.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $27,493.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- PRIZM (PZM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.
- TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Peercoin Profile
Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,696,042 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.
Peercoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.