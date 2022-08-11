Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.