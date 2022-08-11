Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

