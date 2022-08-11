PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $479.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00229097 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

