Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 438,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,769. The firm has a market cap of $827.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

