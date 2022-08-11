Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 2.2 %

PRDO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 432,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,730. The stock has a market cap of $827.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

