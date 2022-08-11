Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 11,000 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,111,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,479,061.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,419,600. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

