Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.31% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 2.8 %

MIGI stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

