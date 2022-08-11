Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Invests $207,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 6,233,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
