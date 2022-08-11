Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $515.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.34.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $15,196,656 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

