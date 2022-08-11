Perpetual Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.29 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004334 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94.91 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
