Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %
PRGO opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.