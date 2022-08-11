Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.5 %

PRGO opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

About Perrigo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 109,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after buying an additional 147,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

