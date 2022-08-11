Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading Down 3.6%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.26. 22,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Perrigo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

