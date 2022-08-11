Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading Down 3.6%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.26. 22,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
