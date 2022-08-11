Peseta Digital Hits Market Cap of $124,777.17 (PTD)

Peseta Digital (PTD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Peseta Digital coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Peseta Digital has a total market cap of $124,777.17 and approximately $41.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Peseta Digital Profile
Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Peseta Digital Coin Trading
