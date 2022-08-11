Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Announces — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1643 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PBR opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.