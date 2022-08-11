Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,825.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $16,142,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,198.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70,068 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.6 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.