Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.58 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $36.58 million and $334,079.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,184.55 or 1.00069279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00049167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027682 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

