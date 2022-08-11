Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 14,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Pharmacielo Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About Pharmacielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

